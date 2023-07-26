Folkestone Leas Lift: Charity receives £45k donation for revamp
An historic funicular lift in Kent, given planning permission for a renovation, has received a £45,000 donation from an international company.
Swiss Re, which employs around 200 staff in Folkestone, has made the contribution to the Leas Lift charity.
The 138-year-old funicular is set to undergo repairs after it closed in 2017 due to issues with its brakes.
Kirsty Murray from Swiss Re said: "The Leas Lift is held fondly in the memory of many of our local employees."
The Victorian funicular lift originally opened in 1885 to connect Folkestone town to the seafront below the cliff.
Powered by water and gravity, the Leas Lift is one of only eight such lifts of its kind in the country.
Ms Murray, head of location for Folkestone at the global insurance company, said: "What attracted us to supporting them is their green credentials which are close to the heart of Swiss Re - as a water balance lift, the restored Leas Lift will be an example of sustainable technology.
"We believe the restoration will have such a positive impact on the community, so we are thrilled to be able to support."
Before the donation, the Leas Lift Charity said it had already raised more than £1.7 million for the renovations.
As well as updating the waiting room and office, the charity hopes to add a café and outdoor terrace, but said it needs to raise millions to fund the makeover.
If the plans go ahead, a glass window will also be installed that allows visitors to view inside the pump room and see its machinery.
