Man jailed over Tunbridge Wells stabbing in row over clothes
- Published
A man has been jailed after a stabbing in Kent which left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Kojo O'Hene stabbed a man in his 20s at a property in Belgrave Road, in Tunbridge Wells, on 18 August, after a dispute over a clothing purchase.
When police officers went to O'Hene's flat in Upper Grosvenor Road they found traces of blood and blood-stained clothes, Kent Police said.
O'Hene was jailed on Monday after a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.
The 45-year-old was found guilty of wounding with intent and sentenced to eight years in prison with an additional three years on licence when he is released.
The victim told investigators he had gone to O'Hene's address to discuss a dispute over a clothing purchase involving one of the occupants, Kent Police said.
"Once there, he met a man he only knew by the nickname, 'Knowledge'. This was O'Hene, who then unexpectedly attacked him with a knife," a police spokesman said.
"In spite of his efforts he suffered a total of seven stab wounds. The victim escaped from the premises and drove a car to Belgrave Road, where the emergency services were alerted."
Det Con Nell Shortis said: "This was an unprovoked and extremely violent assault and it is only by chance that the victim's injuries were not fatal.
"Attempts were made to clear up the blood at the scene.
"It was then only a matter of time before O'Hene was tracked down to an address in London and brought to justice."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.