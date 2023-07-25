Kent quarry will destroy rare ancient woods - charity
- Published
Plans to extend a quarry in Kent could destroy more ancient woodland than HS2 and the Lower Thames Crossing combined, the Woodland Trust has said.
Kent County Council's minerals plan includes a proposal to extend a quarry into Maidstone's Oaken Wood for the Kentish Ragstone that lies underneath.
The Woodland Trust said rare ancient woodland now covered just 2.5% of the UK and "once gone, it is lost forever".
A council spokesman said no decisions had yet been made.
Consultation on the plan ends on Tuesday.
The Woodland Trust said the plan could see at least 50 hectares of ancient Oaken Wood lost.
It said the site was home to protected species including rare bats, birds such as nightjar, insects including green tiger beetle and dormice.
Jack Taylor, who has launched the trust's campaign against the plan, said it would have huge effects on wildlife and destroy a vital carbon store.
"We're in the grip of a climate crisis and facing widespread biodiversity loss, so it's imperative that we oppose the destruction of such a significant amount of irreplaceable ancient woodland," he added.
He said it was hard to think of a more inappropriate place for a new quarry and another location must be found.
A council spokesman said the authority undertook a "call for sites" and a site adjacent to Hermitage Quarry was put forward and was being consulted on.
"This is an evidence-gathering stage," he said. "No decisions have been made in respect of whether the site will be allocated within our plans and we would encourage people to share their views through our public consultation by 25 July."
Ancient woodland in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is land that has been woodland since 1600. In Scotland, it is land that has been woodland since 1750.
A previous plan to expand the quarry was approved in 2013.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.