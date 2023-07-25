M26 crash: Van driver killed two after falling asleep at the wheel
A van driver who caused the death of two passengers in a crash while he was asleep at the wheel has been jailed.
Nigel Butler, 58, of Headcorn Road, Sutton Valence, crashed in a Maxus van on the coastbound carriageway of the M26 on 15 October 2020.
He failed to slow down approaching road works near Wrotham and drove into the back of a lorry, killing the two men, aged 22 and 44, who were in his van.
Butler pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving.
At Maidstone Crown Court on Friday he was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.
He will also be disqualified from driving for five years and will then have to take an extended retest.
Kent Police said the HGV driver travelling in front of Butler slowed down and activated his hazard warning lights as he reached a section of the motorway where two lanes merged into one, but Butler failed to respond to the slowing traffic.
He later told police he had no recollection of the crash.
A police spokesman said: "Butler had suffered symptoms of excessive daytime sleepiness for a number of years.
"He was aware this was an issue but had failed to get medical help for the condition or notify the DVLA.
"He was later diagnosed with sleep apnoea."
Following the sentencing, PC Mel Day said: "Butler was aware he was regularly feeling excessively tired and drowsy. He failed to seek professional help.
"He will now have to live with the knowledge that his actions led to the deaths of his two passengers."
