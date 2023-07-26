Ibrahima Bah: Jury discharged in migrant crossing deaths trial
The jury in the trial of a migrant who steered a dinghy in the English Channel in which four others drowned has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.
Ibrahima Bah, 19, had been on trial for three-weeks at Canterbury Crown Court.
The inflatable dinghy carrying more than 40 people across the Channel sank on 14 December 2022.
Mr Bah was on trial for four counts of manslaughter, and piloting a boat and facilitating unlawful entry to the UK.
The prosecution said it would seek a retrial.
