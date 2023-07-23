Lydden Hill: Officials blame rallycross fire on car battery
A fire that caused the World Rallycross Championships to be scrapped for two days started in the battery of an electric car, organisers have said.
Nine fire engines were called to Lydden Hill race track in Wootton, Kent, after reports of a major fire shortly before 09:00 BST on Friday.
World championship races were cancelled on both Saturday and Sunday, although some other racing continued.
No injuries were reported and investigation work is continuing.
In a statement on Saturday night, the FIA World Rallycross Championship organisers said: " We have taken the decision to permanently stop round four of the RX1e championship for safety reasons."
The fire began in one of two cars belonging to Special One Racing, organisers said.
It engulfed and destroyed both of the team's cars and transporter.
"Video evidence shows that the fire was initiated in a car battery while it was in the team charging area," the statement continued.
"It was evident that only extremely quick thinking by the team members saved them from injury."
Race organisers said the meeting could not continue as the investigation into the root cause had not progressed far enough for the "assurance of the appropriate level of safety for spectators, team members and drivers".
