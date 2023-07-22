Littlestone: Removal of dead humpback whale from beach under way
- Published
The carcass of a humpback whale which was washed ashore is being removed from a beach attracting a crowd of more than a hundred people.
The creature is slowly being hoisted into a lorry on St Mary's Bay beach in Kent.
The removal process could take several hours after which the whale will be taken to a deep burial site outside of the county, the council told the BBC.
The mammal was first spotted on the beach on Thursday evening.
Warning: This story contains distressing images and content.
Folkestone and Hythe District Council issued warnings to the public on Friday to stay away from the dead creature.
A cordon was placed around the carcass and coastguard teams provided safety cover.
Alfie, 10, who was on the beach to watch the hoisting operation with his mother Emma, said: "It's really cool, but it's really sad at the same time.
"Someone had to come down to the beach and poke holes in the whale to let the gas out."
The whale was identified as a humpback by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.
Rob Deauville, from the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme, who has been taking samples at the scene to find out how the whale died, earlier said: "It is clearly a male whale.
"It almost certainly died some distance away and has decomposed before it came to the beach."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.