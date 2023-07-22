School pupils send drawings to mural removal asylum centre
A group of school children have sent drawings to children at an asylum centre in Dover after murals at the facility were removed.
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick ordered them to be painted over, reportedly as he felt they were too welcoming.
Pupils from St Gerard's Catholic Primary School in Birmingham, said the move had made them feel sad.
They sent the drawings to make children at the facility feel "more welcome".
Pupils from two classes, aged eight and nine, gathered more than 100 pictures and stories for the children to read, which were sent the Kent Intake Centre on Friday, before the school broke up for the summer.
They said they were inspired to send the drawings when they heard that the murals of Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters had been removed from the centre for unaccompanied child migrants.
Eight-year-old Ophelia said: "It made me feel really sad and angry, because some people in the world aren't being very nice to them, and I think they should be welcomed everywhere."
Hugo, also eight, said: "When I heard it, it made me feel ashamed of my country because they're making the children's centre less welcoming."
He said he wanted the children to "recognise they are not alone" and that "there are other people that are with them".
Some of the children's pictures were also sent directly to Mr Jenrick, who was widely criticised when his decision was made public.
A spokesperson for the Home Office said in response: "We do all we can to ensure children are safe, secure and supported as we urgently seek placements with a local authority."
