Chatham: Arson arrest over fire at shop which spread to flats
- Published
A man has been arrested after a suspected arson attack on a shop which spread to nearby flats.
A woman and two children were taken to hospital after the blaze on Luton Road in Chatham on Thursday.
The fire started in a convenience store at 06:00 BST, police said.
A 35-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has been bailed pending further investigation.
The family were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.
At the height of the blaze five fire crews were at the scene.
Det Sgt Hannah Brown of Kent Police said the force was "treating the fire as suspicious".
She appealed for any witnesses "who saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area" before 06:00 or "running from the scene shortly after the fire started" to come forward.
Motorists with dashcam and local residents with private CCTV are also asked to check for footage that may assist the investigation.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.