Dead whale washes up on Kent beach
- Published
A dead whale has washed up on a popular Kent beach.
It has been identified as a humpback whale by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and is currently on the beach at St Mary's Bay, Littlestone.
A coastguard spokesman said: "Romney Marsh coastguard rescue team are providing safety cover at Littlestone because there is a dead whale washed up on the beach."
Residents and visitors to the beach have been advised to stay away.
The UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation team has also confirmed it is a humpback whale.
A Folkestone & Hythe District Council spokesperson said: "We're aware of the deceased beached whale at St Mary's Bay. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from the dead mammal while investigations and its removal are arranged."
A statement from Kent Police said: "Officers assisted HM Coastguard on the shore near Coast Road, Littlestone, on Friday morning. Officers left the scene shortly after 11:00 BST."
