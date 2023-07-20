Woman and children in hospital after Chatham fire
- Published
A woman and two children have been taken to hospital after a fire in Chatham, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire was believed to have started in a commercial premises at 06:00 BST on Luton Road and spread to nearby flats, a fire service spokesman said.
At the height of the blaze five fire crews were at the scene.
The woman and children, who were in one of the properties were taken to hospital for treatment.
Three crews remain at the scene and are continuing to dampen down any hotspots after the fire was extinguished, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.