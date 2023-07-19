Summer bus travel offer for families on free school meals
- Published
Families with children on free school meals will be offered free bus travel across Kent during the summer holidays.
The Bus About Kent scheme will run from 23 July to 31 August and is funded by the government's National Bus Strategy.
Families of up to four can take advantage of the offer.
Kent County Council (KCC) cabinet member for highways and transport David Brazier said: "We're pleased to be able to promote this offer to some of the county's most hard-pressed families."
Families already in receipt of benefits-related free school meals will automatically receive an e-voucher that contains the digital bus pass via email from their child's school before the end of term, KCC said.
Roads and local transport cabinet member Richard Holden said the scheme was "yet another important way we're helping families in Kent save money through the cost of living increase".
"People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we're providing KCC with over £37m to boost its bus services."
To make use of the offer, at least one child and one adult must travel together and journeys cannot start after 20:00 BST, the council added.
