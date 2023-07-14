Michael Stone: Lin and Megan Russell murderer's appeal bid denied
- Published
The man convicted of murdering mother and daughter, Lin and Megan Russell, will not be referred to the Court of Appeal, despite another man confessing to the killings.
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said there was "no real possibility" the Court of Appeal would quash Michael Stone's convictions.
Levi Bellfield, who murdered Millie Dowler, has made numerous confessions.
Stone's barrister said the decision was "utterly astonishing".
Stone is serving three life sentences for the murders of Ms Russell, 45, and her six-year-old daughter, who were found bludgeoned to death in Chillenden, Kent, in July 1996.
Ms Russell's other daughter, Josie, then nine, suffered severe head injuries in the attack and the family's dog, Lucy, was killed.
Stone's barrister Mark McDonald said the CCRC's announcement on Thursday was "utterly astonishing", as he claimed Bellfield had "made numerous statements confessing" to the Russell murders.
Last year, Bellfield, who is serving two whole-life terms, claimed responsibility for the murders before later retracting his statement.
He was given a whole-life term for murdering Marsha McDonnell, 19, in 2003, murdering Amelie Delagrange, 22, and trying to kill Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004.
He was already serving his sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly, who was snatched from the street walking home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.
A CCRC spokesperson said: "Where a jury has chosen to convict a defendant, the Court of Appeal will only interfere if it can be shown that the conviction is unsafe.
"Our role is not to retry a case but to consider whether there is new evidence or argument which may lead to a real possibility that the Court of Appeal would quash the conviction.
"We have identified no new evidence or information that raises a real possibility that Mr Stone's conviction would not be upheld upon a reference to the Court of Appeal."
Mr McDonald described the CCRC as "not fit for purpose", saying: "The test that they apply is simply too high.
"If an innocent man can't get out of jail when someone else has confessed then the whole system is falling apart."
He added: "The CCRC have effectively put the burden upon Michael Stone to prove that Bellfield has committed the crime.
"How on Earth could he ever do that?"
