Food bank volunteers to wear body cameras after being spat at
- Published
Volunteers at a food bank in Kent are to start wearing body cameras after reportedly being spat at.
Gillingham Street Angels, founded in 2018, provides food and basic living essentials for about 18,000 people per month.
Chief executive Neil Charlick said the decision to wear cameras was made after a user spat at a volunteer on Monday.
In a post on social media, the food bank said users of the service should "not bite the hand that feeds".
Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Mr Charlick said volunteers are "used to some abuse" and "deal with challenging, difficult people".
But he said the fact they have had to spend money on cameras to protect staff is "horrendous".
He thinks the issue is a "sign of the times" and that people are "less respectful" now.
Mr Charlick said volunteers at the food bank deserve to feel safe.
"To explain to them they've got to wear body cams, call the police, shut the doors, if people are kicking off, that's horrendous."
He added: "We're helping 18,000 people. You'd think there would be a little bit more respect and some manners involved."
Volunteer Kate said they occasionally get "the odd member that can be rude to staff" but nothing will put her off.
"I'm actually a trained social worker myself so I do understand how more and more of these issues are kind of, things are just escalating unfortunately so it can be a vicious cycle."
Tracey Errington, operations manager, said the food bank is an "essential lifeline" for many.
"With the current cost of living crisis, we are seeing more and more people come to us who wouldn't normally reach out for these services," she added.
