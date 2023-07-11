Greenhithe: Residents express concern over cladding after fire
Residents living near a block of flats that caught fire last week are concerned it will happen again due to unfixed fire safety defects.
Three people were injured in the blaze in Greenhithe, Kent, on 3 July.
A 2019 inspection found the flats at Ingress Park had combustible material in the balconies and inadequate fire breaks.
The landlord, developer and management company said they were committed to carrying out remedial work.
Residents said they have been trying for almost three years to get their housing developer Crest Nicholson and management company FirstPort to carry out remedial work so the buildings meet adequate fire safety standards.
Resident Clare Hughes said she was "shocked and angry".
"I was like 'OK, is this going to be a wake-up call for Crest Nicholson and First Port for something to be done, for them to actually take this seriously?'" she said.
"Four years is a long time for people to actually have a home that they can call safe," she added.
'Trapped in their flats'
Councillor Carol Gale said residents were "caught in limbo".
"Some of the residents want to move on with their families and they simply can't sell their properties," Ms Gale said.
"They're incredibly frustrated and feel abandoned as well by the developer because they are trapped in their flats."
A joint statement from Crest Nicholson, FirstPort and the freeholder said all parties were in the process of finalising necessary legal agreements to carry out any supplementary investigations and start remedial activity at Ingress Park.
"The remedial works to Oarsman House and Darbyshire House have already been procured and are expected to start in the autumn, with Bessborough House starting in early 2024 once design and procurement work is complete," they added.
They said an investigation of Clarinda House would start as soon as legal agreements are finalised.
Crest Nicholson, First Port and the freeholder are in regular contact, and FirstPort will ensure residents of all buildings receive regular updates.
