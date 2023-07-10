Channel migrants: More than 1,000 people cross in small boats in two days
More than 1,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in two days, according to government figures.
On Friday 686 people made the journey from France - the highest daily figure so far this year - in 13 boats, Home Office data shows.
Another 384 people crossed in seven small boats on Saturday.
So far this year 12,504 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats, figures collated by the BBC show.
The number who made the crossing in 2022 reached a record 45,755, prompting Rishi Sunak to make "stopping the boats" a key priority.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been battling to get her central policy of forcibly removing unauthorised arrivals to Rwanda off the ground after it was blocked by appeal judges.
The government has lodged a bid to take its legal battle to the UK's most senior judges at the Supreme Court.
Small boat arrivals accounted for about 45% of asylum applications made in 2022.
