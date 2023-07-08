Man arrested following ‘suspicious’ house fire in Faversham
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with a "suspicious" house fire that left two people injured.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in St Mary's Road, Faversham, Kent at about 04:05 BST on Thursday.
The fire was extinguished and two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries, Kent Police said.
"The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation, however, it is being treated as suspicious," a police spokesperson said.
They said a man in his 50s had been arrested in relation to the incident and remained in custody.
A total of seven fire engine were deployed to the scene, as well as a height vehicle and a technical rescue unit, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
Police are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation to get in touch.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.