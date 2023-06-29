Lydd: Drink driver jailed for killing three in 124mph crash
A drink-driver who killed three people in a crash while travelling at 124mph on a 60mph limit road in Kent has been jailed for ten years.
Carl Simpson, 36, from County Durham, was nearly two and a half times over the legal limit when he crashed into another vehicle in April 2021.
One witness said the collision was "like an atomic bomb going off".
Simpson previously admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Canterbury Crown Court.
Sharon Haywood, Mike Phelan and Jack Ryle-Thompsett all died in the collision in Romney Road in Lydd near Dungeness.
Mr Phelan and Mr Ryle-Thompsett were passengers in Simpson's BMW after drinking together at pubs in Lydd and New Romney shortly before the fatal crash.
Ms Haywood, a 58-year-old grandmother and care assistant from Ashford, was driving her Dacia Duster Ambience on her way to visit clients.
The court heard Ms Haywood had not been wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was flung from her car and died instantly.
More than 40 relatives were in court as 10 family victim statements were read out.
Ms Haywood's eldest granddaughter, Jasmine Stephens, said she had shown her what it meant to care for someone, describing her as a "selfless, kind-hearted, granny".
Mr Phelan, 45, from Hull, who was living locally in Lydd, and Mr Ryle-Thompsett, 26, from Lydd, whose girlfriend was pregnant at the time, also died at the scene.
Mr Phelan's wife, Angie, read out her statement and said: "Mike's death has destroyed me, my best friend has gone, my future has been stolen."
A statement from Mr Ryle-Thompsett's girlfriend, Georgie Fletcher, said: "At six-and-a-half-months pregnant, my whole entire world came crashing down."
The court was told Simpson had a history of speeding and had six points on his licence at the time.
The court heard evidence on his phone showed he had driven at 140mph on a public road the week before the fatal crash.
Judge Simon James described Simpson's driving as "reckless" and "aggressive".
Defending, Tom Doble said the collision occurred on Simpson's side of the road after Ms Haywood's car travelled to that side "for reasons we can never know".
He said there was no emergency braking from either party and no evidence to show the Dacia crossing over to the other side of the road could be attributed to Simpson's driving.
Ch Insp Craig West of Kent Police said: "The consequences of Simpson choosing to have not one but three drinks before driving that day have left families mourning their loved ones.
'"Let this be a stark reminder to anyone who chooses to drink and drive. Alcohol limits are there for a reason," he added.
