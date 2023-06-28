New £39m Thanet Parkway station to open next month
Kent's first new railway station in eight years will open next month, transport bosses have announced.
Passengers will be able to travel from Thanet Parkway to London in 70 minutes, Network Rail said.
Located between Ramsgate and Minster, the £39m station will aim to improve connectivity between East Kent and the capital by providing access to mainline and highspeed train services.
Rail minister Huw Merriman said it will improve education and job prospects.
The station, set to open on 31 July, will have two 250-metre (820 ft) platforms, offering high speed services to St Pancras International via Ashford International and mainline connections to London terminals.
It will also provide connections to Canterbury in 17 minutes, Margate in 15 minutes, Ashford International in 32 minutes and Broadstairs in 10 minutes.
Thanet District Council leader Rick Everitt said: "This significant investment could easily have gone elsewhere in the South East.
"It has come to Thanet because the strength of the business case for this station was widely recognised.
"The new station will make Thanet a more attractive prospect for people looking to relocate to the district."
Mr Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle, said: "Thanet Parkway will allow the local community to access better employment, education, and business opportunities.
"I'm thrilled that, thanks to government and industry funding, the fully accessible station will open next month, offering journeys on both mainline and highspeed train services to destinations across Kent, to London and beyond."
Thanet Parkway has been added to Southeastern's online journey planner.
Steve White, Southeastern's managing director, said: "We're excited to begin services at Thanet Parkway, some 90 years after the people of Cliffsend last had their own railway station."
