David Fuller: Man took own life after hearing mother was victim
- Published
A man who was struggling with his mental health took his own life after learning the body of his deceased mother had been abused by necrophiliac killer David Fuller, an inquest heard.
Jay Carr, who was 20 and from Snodland, Kent, killed himself in September.
He had learned months earlier that his mother was a victim of Fuller, who abused the corpses of at least 100 women and girls at two Kent morgues.
Mr Carr's dad Danny claims police said the wider family had to be informed.
Det Sgt Jon Wheeler, who was drafted in from another force to deliver the news to the family, told the inquest in Maidstone that he disagreed the family had been forced to tell Mr Carr.
Jordana Carr had died in 2015 when her son was 13.
Mr Carr had struggled with his mental health since then, his family said, although he was doing better in adulthood.
- If you are experiencing emotional stress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line here.
Coroner James Dillon said learning what Fuller had done had been a "turning point in Jay's mental health".
He added: "I can find no word to describe these matters beyond horrific."
The coroner returned a conclusion of suicide.
In a statement after the hearing, Mr Carr's family said they hoped police would undergo "some reflection" on how they notify families of "tragic matters" in the future.
The family said: "Out of the blue we were notified that our mother's body was abused while under the care of Pembury Hospital. We felt pressured by the police officers who notified us to tell Jay and his other siblings.
"Despite telling the officers of Jay's vulnerability, they insisted that he be told, which he was later told that night in graphic detail."
The family said that his mental health subsequently deteriorated.
"He became obsessed with David Fuller and what he had done to our mother's body," they added.
Assistant Chief Constable Tracey Harman said: "Kent Police deployed specialist family liaison officers, with assistance from other police forces to ensure the loved ones of all identified victims were spoken to at the earliest opportunity.
"We have never underestimated the devastating impact that these offences will have had on every person affected, and the dedicated family welfare service continues to offer support to all those that have been impacted."
Miles Scott, chief executive at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, said:"I want to once again offer my sincere apologies to the families for the hurt they have suffered and support is still in place to offer them any help they may need."
David Fuller is serving two whole-life tariffs for murdering Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.
He was also previously sentenced for sexual offences against more than 100 dead women and girls between 2008 and 2020.