Maidstone: Police officer in serious condition after stabbing
A police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Maidstone.
The assault took place at about 20:00 BST on Thursday when officers were attending an address in Albion Place.
Police said the officer suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds and was airlifted to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
A 48-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested and remains in custody.
