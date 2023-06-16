Maidstone: Police officer in serious condition after stabbing

Kent Police said a 48-year-old man from Maidstone remains in custody following the serious assault

A police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Maidstone.

The assault took place at about 20:00 BST on Thursday when officers were attending an address in Albion Place.

Police said the officer suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds and was airlifted to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 48-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested and remains in custody.

