Margate dog attack: Man injured and another dog killed
- Published
A dog was killed and a man suffered serious injuries during an attack by another dog that was caught on CCTV.
Nick Phillipowsky is still receiving hospital treatment to his hand after the incident in Garlinge, near Margate, Kent, on 6 June.
The 66-year-old was trying to save his friend's Yorkshire terrier-cross after it was attacked.
A bystander and another dog were also injured, while the attacking dog has been seized, Kent Police said.
Mr Phillipowsky said he was crouched down stroking his friend's dog, Bella, when he heard a neighbour scream.
He said: "I was knocked back by a dog as I was trying to get Bella's legs out of its mouth.
"I can't remember feeling any pain or any fear. I just remember knowing it was serious because my finger was dangling off.
"A guy from the local garage threw a bucket of water over the dog and that's the only reason it let go of me."
Mr Phillipowsky is currently receiving treatment from a plastic surgeon at the Queen Victoria Hospital, in East Grinstead.
Bella, a nine-year-old Yorkshire terrier-cross, died at the scene from her injuries.
Kent Police said its inquiries were ongoing and appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
