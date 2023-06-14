Whitstable cat travels 70 miles after jumping in two cars
A cat with "no boundaries" ended up making a 140-mile round trip after jumping into two strangers' cars.
Sox the ginger tabby from Herne Bay, Kent, travelled to Whitstable in one car, then got into a vehicle bound for Wallington in south London.
The cat's owner, Jessica Roe, said she often had to collect Sox from various places - including a nightclub.
Sox has since been returned to Ms Roe, who said he is now grounded.
Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Ms Roe said she was told Sox had got into a person's car on Sunday afternoon. The woman then took him to a vet in Whitstable but he ran off.
"I jokingly said 'Oh god, as long as he doesn't get on the train to London, we'll be okay'," Ms Roe said.
Jacqui O'Connor was returning from a day at the beach in Whitstable to her home in London when she noticed the cat in her car.
"We were driving down the motorway, singing along as you do on the drive home, chatting away, and all of a sudden this head pops in between the two chairs," she said.
Ms O'Connor later found out the cat was from Herne Bay - almost 70 miles away.
Ms Roe said she has had to collect Sox from various places including schools, offices, a swimming pool, an Amazon delivery truck, a nightclub and a kebab shop.
"My boys are six and eight and he's given me good practice for when they get older and want picking up," she said.
She has set up a Facebook page specifically for Sox's adventures as she said the cat once appeared on a local Facebook page eight times in two weeks.
A follower of the page who was driving back from Stonehenge offered to collect Sox and he was reunited with Ms Roe and her children on Tuesday night.
