Stockbury: Driver dies in crash on A249 in Kent
A man in his 20s has died in a crash which closed the A249 near Stockbury in Kent in both directions.
He was driving a silver Ford Fiesta which crashed on the Sittingbourne-bound carriageway at about 04:30 BST. No other vehicles were involved.
He died at the scene and his next-of-kin has been informed, Kent Police said.
Officers believe there were several witnesses and have urged anyone with information to contact them.
