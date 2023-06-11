Motorcyclist seriously injured in M2 crash near Sittingbourne
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a collision on the M2 in Kent.
It happened at about 11:00 BST on Saturday, on the coastbound carriageway close to junction 5 near Sittingbourne.
The collision involved a Kawasaki motorbike and a Ford Mondeo estate car. Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to contact them.
The man was airlifted to a hospital in London for treatment.
