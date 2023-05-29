Kent man arrested after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Kent.
A BMW R1250 motorcycle and a Jaguar XF collided on the A2070 in Snave at about 17:05 BST on Sunday.
The motorcycle rider - a man in his 70s - was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a critical condition, Kent Police said.
A 52-year-old man from Romney Marsh was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He remains in custody, the force confirmed.
Kent Police are also keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage.
