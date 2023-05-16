Drones help find missing walker with broken leg in Faversham woodland
A woman who had been missing for eight hours after breaking her leg while walking in Kent woodland has been found thanks to infrared drones.
The woman had used her phone earlier on Sunday in woodlands in Faversham, before it ran out of battery,
Two drone pilots from Kent Fire and Rescue Service's (KFRS) rescue unit searched the area near Colonels Lane.
They found her in the darkness after two hours, and directed a team to rescue her.
The team created a makeshift splint to support the woman's broken leg and carried her on a stretcher about 300m (984ft) through woodland to the road, the fire service said.
Drone pilot and firefighter. Ali Gilfillan, who found the woman, said: "You can't describe the feeling of finding a missing person, and in those situations it can be like looking for a needle in a haystack.
"But this is what we are trained for. (With) our skills, combined with modern technology, and effective joined up working between blue light services, we really can achieve some amazing outcomes."
KFRS said the drones were also used to fly over fires to get a better view, and an understanding of how a blaze may have spread, or to assess structural stability.
Jim Chaston, technical rescue supervisor with the fire service, said: ""Technology within the fire service has come such a long way, and we'll continue to evolve and adapt to make sure we'll always be able to help people when they need us most."
