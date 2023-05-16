Meopham: Man jailed over pub landlord attempted murder
A man who attacked the landlord of a Kent pub has been jailed for his attempted murder.
Alex Batista, 30, had attacked a man in his 50s who was found in an upstairs room at the Cricketers Inn in Wrotham Road in Meopham.
The landlord was left with multiple injuries, including stab wounds at the pub on the evening of 5 November 2022.
Batista fled with a man later found dead from injuries inflicted in self-defence by the victim, police said.
Kent Police said Batista's vehicle was found on the M20 and the junction with the M25, and he was arrested.
Batista was found guilty of attempted murder at the end of a trial at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday, and sentenced to 27 years in prison at a hearing on Tuesday.
He was told he will serve a minimum of two-thirds of his prison term before he can be eligible for parole.
Det Insp Adam Marshall said: "The assault was premeditated and stemmed from a grievance Alex Batista had with the victim, with whom he used to work for.
"Batista had every intention of murdering his victim and arrived at the premises armed with multiple weapons," he said.
"He then launched a ferocious and brutal attack as soon as entry was gained into the upstairs area of the pub."
An inquest into the death of the other man is due to take place on 1 June, police said.
