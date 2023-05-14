Home Counties anger over London's ULEZ expansion
About 200 people have joined a protest against the expansion of London's ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) and its impact on the Home Counties.
The scheme will cover all London boroughs at the end of August and drivers will be charged £12.50 a day if vehicles do not meet standards.
A spokesman for London mayor Sadiq Khan said it was vital to tackle pollution.
Kent campaign organiser Ronnie Townsend said "word was getting out" about how ULEZ would affect those outside London.
She said a Facebook group, Kent Say No to ULEZ Expansion, had more than 3,000 members, adding: "It is going to affect not just us in the London boroughs, but all our neighbours outside that come in and out for work, visiting family, hospitals etc."
Meanwhile, Surrey County Council is one of the authorities pursuing legal action over ULEZ, with a hearing expected in July.
Ms Townsend, who works at Hadlow College, Kent, and organised Saturday's Orpington protest, said: "We're standing up for our rights that we can't afford it in a cost-of-living crisis."
Protester Denise Hodge, from Foal Farm Animal Rescue, Biggin Hill, said they were fundraising for an ambulance.
She said: "Our animal ambulance is twelve years old, so it's not ULEZ-compliant. It's a vehicle that we use almost every day to take the animals to the vets."
Options for those affected include a scrappage scheme, discounts and exemptions.
The mayor's spokesman said: "The mayor has been clear that the decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone London-wide was not an easy one, but he has a duty to tackle toxic air pollution.
"Nine out of 10 vehicles in outer London are already ULEZ compliant. The ULEZ is a very targeted scheme which is about getting off the road the most highly-polluting vehicles, which are damaging everyone's health, including the drivers."
