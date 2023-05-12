Dartford shooting: Man arrested over death of woman dies in hospital
A man arrested over the death of a woman who was shot at a house in Dartford has died in hospital.
Jacob Cloke, 29, died on Thursday evening, five days after armed police found Hayley Burke injured at the property.
Ms Burke, aged 36 died in hospital in London on Monday after suffering gunshot wounds.
Cloke was previously arrested at the scene before being taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.
Kent Police said an investigation into both deaths is to be led by the coroner.
Armed police were called to the incident in Priory Road in the Kent town at 12:45 BST on Saturday, when a trained negotiator tried to engage with a man inside the property.
Witnesses described how officers cordoned off the road and ordered people to stay inside their homes.
