Dartford shooting: Man arrested over death of woman dies in hospital

Police in Priory Road, DartfordPA Media
Police were called to Priory Road, Dartford at 12:45 BST on Saturday by neighbours who reported hearing gunshots

A man arrested over the death of a woman who was shot at a house in Dartford has died in hospital.

Jacob Cloke, 29, died on Thursday evening, five days after armed police found Hayley Burke injured at the property.

Ms Burke, aged 36 died in hospital in London on Monday after suffering gunshot wounds.

Cloke was previously arrested at the scene before being taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Kent Police said an investigation into both deaths is to be led by the coroner.

Handout
Hayley Burke, 36, died after suffering gunshot wounds in an incident on Saturday

Armed police were called to the incident in Priory Road in the Kent town at 12:45 BST on Saturday, when a trained negotiator tried to engage with a man inside the property.

Witnesses described how officers cordoned off the road and ordered people to stay inside their homes.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.