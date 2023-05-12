Dover people-smuggler had four teens in bolted roof hatch
A man who smuggled four 17-year-old migrants into Dover in the roof of a van has been jailed.
The Vietnamese teenagers were found lying on bare metal in a cramped roof hatch which had been bolted shut using power tools, the Home Office said.
Nicolai Bogdan Lungan, 32, pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful immigration into the UK at a previous hearing at Canterbury Crown Court.
The Romanian national was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday.
Border Force officers stopped Lungan after they noticed the roof above the driver was covered with padded material and unusually hot.
When the material was removed, officers found the children in the hatch, which was insufficiently ventilated.
The teenagers were unable to get out without assistance, the Home Office said.
Home Office investigators discovered Lungan had accepted an offer of 6,000 euros (£5,200) in February to drive the Romanian-registered Renault Master van from Brussels to the UK, travelling from Dunkirk to Dover by ferry.
When questioned, Lungan had claimed he had been travelling to Glasgow to collect furniture to take back to Romania to open a barber shop.
Chris Foster, from the Home Office's Criminal and Financial Investigations (CFI) unit, said the teenagers were found in "atrocious conditions".
He said: "We will continue to take action against those who put people's lives in danger for the sake of making money."
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said no-one should be risking their lives to come to the UK illegally.
He said: "These criminal and life-threatening attempts to smuggle people, including children, into the UK in these incredibly tight, coffin-like spaces are utterly abhorrent."
