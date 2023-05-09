Dartford shooting: Woman held hostage dies in hospital
- Published
A 36-year-old woman who was shot at a house has died.
Armed police were called to the property in Priory Road in Dartford, Kent at 12:40 BST on 6 May after reports of gunshots.
A 29-year-old man remains in hospital in a critical condition after also suffering gunshot wounds.
Kent Police, which is now investigating the attack as a murder, said a trained negotiator tried to engage with a man inside the property.
Witnesses reported the woman had been "held hostage", and was shot after an hour-long stand-off with police.
The woman died in hospital in London on Monday.
Police said the injured man was being treated as the suspect and the shooting treated as an isolated incident.
