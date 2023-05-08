Canterbury Gurkha's attempt to climb Mount Everest begins
A British Army veteran who lost both his legs in Afghanistan has taken his first steps in an attempt to make mountaineering history.
Hari Budha Magar, a former soldier in the Gurkha regiment, is aiming to be the first double above-the-knee amputee to scale Mount Everest.
The 43-year-old, who lives in Kent, set off on Sunday after waiting two weeks at base camp for suitable weather.
He said he hoped to "inspire others" and change people's perceptions.
"Anything is possible with adaptation and I hope that my climb changes perceptions people may have about the capability of people with disabilities and also inspires others to climb their own mountain, whatever that might be," he said.
The 43-year-old said he was nervous"but the support of his family and friends would get him "through the toughest moments".
His first challenge was to navigate the Khumbu Icefall located at the head of the Khumbu Glacier en route to camp one.
His team said he had safely negotiated that and was resting before continuing up the mountain to camp two, at approximately 21,000ft (6,400m).
Krish Thapa, Hari's mountain guide and a former SAS mountain troop leader, said: "Without a doubt this is the most challenging ascent I have taken on.
"We have had to innovate a different approach to the climb, with a much larger climb team to ensure safety at all times."
Hari lost his legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) in Afghanistan in 2010.
When he woke up after the blast, the father-of-three said he felt like his "life was finished" but after taking up skiing, golfing, cycling and climbing, he regained his confidence.
Hari is hoping to raise "100 times the height of Mt Everest" for five charities that have helped him.
The challenge is expected to take between five and seven days.