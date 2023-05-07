Dartford woman held hostage and seriously injured
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being held hostage at her home in Kent, witnesses have said.
Police were called to Priory Road, Dartford, at 12:45 BST on Saturday after locals reported hearing gunshots.
Witnesses described how officers cordoned off the road and ordered people to stay inside their homes.
Following an hour-long stand-off, neighbours described hearing two rounds of gunshots.
Kent Police confirmed a man and a woman had been taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.
"Officers, along with a trained police negotiator, attended and attempted to engage with a man inside the address," a spokesperson for the force said.
"Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."
'Chilling'
Witnesses who lived nearby said the woman had been "held hostage" by a man at the back of the property.
One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, described the scene as "chilling".
"I was in the house and my husband and two girls were out - they couldn't get back home," she said.
"I went out and was told 'get back - you must stay indoors'. I went to the garden where I could see more."
About an hour after police entered the property, she said she heard gunshots before a person was carried out on a stretcher.
"It was pandemonium", she added. "I heard five gunshots - a pause and then another five."
