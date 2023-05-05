Kent election results 2023: Starmer visits Medway after Labour wins council
Sir Keir Starmer has visited Chatham after a "historic" victory for Labour in the local elections.
The Conservatives have lost control of Medway Council in Kent for the first time in more than 20 years.
Labour secured 33 seats, which was enough to take control of the council. The Conservatives have 22 and there are four independents.
The Labour leader said: "You didn't just get it over the line. You blew the doors off."
The unitary authority was previously held by the Conservatives with a majority of 11.
Sir Keir said: "Make no mistake, we are on course for a Labour majority at the next general election.
"We've won the trust and confidence of voters and now we can go on and change our country."
All 55 council seats in Medway were up for election, along with four new seats created by boundary changes.
Medway Labour leader Vince Maple told BBC Radio Kent the result was "historic" for the area.
"We've had a result tonight that I don't think we even expected," he said.
"We've never had since the creation of Medway Council a Labour majority council."
He added that he believed the "poor financial management" by the local Conservatives and the economic outlook nationwide was what helped his party win.
'Beware, Medway'
Outgoing Conservative leader Alan Jarrett blamed boundary changes and dissatisfaction with the national Conservative Party for the losses.
"Put those two things together, it's a pretty toxic mix," he said.
In a message to his successor, he added: "We're not seeing any substance yet. While they may have copied Conservative policies to help them win the election, it's a wolf in sheep's clothing.
"So beware, Medway. Beware."
Analysis
By Charlotte Wright, Political Editor, BBC South East
Labour activists in Medway were crying tears of joy when the seats were announced that gave them the majority on the council.
This was the result they had been dreaming of.
Not since the early days of Tony Blair's premiership have they had local authority control here in Medway.
In the weeks leading up to polling day, they told me this year was their best chance of winning.
They've been helped by national dissatisfaction with the Tories, a change in some ward boundaries and hard work on the doorstep.
The question is, does it end here for Labour? Can Labour convert their success tonight into seats at the next general election?
Sarah Lieberman, senior politics lecturer at Canterbury Christ Church University, said: "This is a big deal.
"It is so far the only seat in England that has made that complete switch from being held by the Conservatives to being held by Labour."
She added: "It's an indication that the voting general public are maybe a little bit jaded after 13 years of Conservative control."
