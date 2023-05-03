Parents launch herpes awareness campaign after boy's death
The family of a three-year-old boy who died from herpes are campaigning to raise awareness of the virus.
Raffy Holliday, from Deal in Kent, tested positive for the HHV6 strain in hospital, and he died in March.
He had been treated for leukaemia and had received a bone marrow transplant at hospital.
Raffy's mother Imogen is setting up a website to help raise knowledge of the virus, and is producing literature which she hopes to circulate.
Raffy spent much of his short life in hospital.
Ms Holliday said her son's death had spurred her on to bring about change.
She said: "Raffy was magical, full of love and gratitude. He could light up a room.
"He had a very different experience of childhood and of life. But he just got on with it."
