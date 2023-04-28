Paul Hollywood: GBBO judge gives home lesson to terminally ill boy
- Published
A teenager with an incurable brain tumour has been given a baking lesson in his own home by celebrity chef Paul Hollywood.
The Great British Bake Off judge brought Oli, 17, a chocolate cake and taught him how to make flatbreads.
Hollywood spent two hours chatting with Oli and his family at their home in Ashford, Kent.
The star described the teenager as an "amazing person" and said he "could have stayed chatting all day".
After the celebrity visit, Oli said: "Paul really made me laugh when he made fun of mum's baking drawer as she didn't have what he needed.
"He was so nice and the food he made was delicious. I could eat that every day."
Oli was diagnosed two years ago with an incurable brain tumour which has left him partially sighted in both eyes and sometimes requiring the use of a wheelchair.
His family, who have raised £134,000 to help pay for his treatment, has been spending time fulfilling a wish list for him.
Oli, who has been supported by children's hospice Demelza, has met celebrities including Rob Brydon, Lee Mack and David Mitchell.
His mother, Claire, managed to secure a home visit from Hollywood through someone she knows who works with him.
She said: "I'm so grateful to Paul for giving us such an amazing memory with Oli. It's a day as a family we will never forget."
