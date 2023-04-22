M20: Driver clocked speeding at 160mph on motorway

Dashcam footage showing speedingKent Police
The BMW was stopped by police on the M20 at Wrotham speeding at 160mph

A driver has been stopped on a motorway speeding at 160mph (257.5kmph).

A BMW drove passed an unmarked police vehicle at 90mph (145kmph) over the speed limit on the M20 at Wrotham, Kent. at just before 01:20 BST on Saturday morning.

Dashcam footage released by police showed the excess speed - more than double the speed limit.

Kent Police roads unit tweeted: "The vehicle was stopped, the driver dealt with and will await a court date."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.