M20: Driver clocked speeding at 160mph on motorway
- Published
A driver has been stopped on a motorway speeding at 160mph (257.5kmph).
A BMW drove passed an unmarked police vehicle at 90mph (145kmph) over the speed limit on the M20 at Wrotham, Kent. at just before 01:20 BST on Saturday morning.
Dashcam footage released by police showed the excess speed - more than double the speed limit.
Kent Police roads unit tweeted: "The vehicle was stopped, the driver dealt with and will await a court date."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.