Gravesend man charged over physiotherapy sexual assault
- Published
A man has been charged with sexually assaulting five women during physiotherapy sessions.
Purnoor Bawa, 43, of Gravesend, Kent, is reported to have touched the women inappropriately between 2013 and 2019.
After an investigation by the North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised seven charges of sexual assault.
Mr Bawa is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on 12 May.
