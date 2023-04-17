Kent County Council chief executive to retire due to ill health
- Published
A council's chief executive plans to retire due to ill health.
David Cockburn, who has held the role at Kent County Council (KCC) since 2011, said he was stepping down as a result of the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on his health.
Mr Cockburn, who was taken seriously ill with the virus in January 2021, said the decision was a "difficult" one to accept.
He will step down from his post in July.
"I have had to accept, after much careful thought, that my health is not likely to improve sufficiently for me to continue to carry out this role in the way I would wish to, and have up to now," he said.
"Having been KCC's most senior officer for nearly 12 years, I am incredibly proud of the committed people at every level in every part of this organisation, and of all that has been, and will continue to be, achieved for the people of this county."
Roger Gough, leader of the council, said he was "saddened" by Mr Cockburn's decision to retire.
He said: "He has done an exemplary job leading the organisation and will be missed by members, officers and partner organisations alike."
The appointment of Mr Cockburn's successor will be considered at a future council meeting.
