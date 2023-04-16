Two arrests after Dartford town centre stabbing death
An 18-year-old has been stabbed to death near a town centre, Kent Police say.
The man was found with stab wounds in an alleyway off Suffolk Road in Dartford at about 21:00 BST on Friday.
Two 19-year-old men were arrested at about 00:30 on Saturday in Gillingham on suspicion of murder.
Kent Police has asked for any witnesses, or motorists with dashcam footage, or anyone with any information to come forward.
Det Insp Ross Gurden, said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances and would like to speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious.
"The area where the victim was assaulted was close to the town centre and there would have been pedestrians and vehicles in the area at the time.
"If you think you may be able to assist the investigation please don't hesitate to call us."
