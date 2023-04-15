Fourth man charged with murder over Canterbury car park death
- Published
A fourth man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Canterbury.
Guy Malbec, 51, died after being injured in a car park in Castle Street on Monday, Kent Police said.
Keith Hall, 50, from Athelstan Road, Canterbury is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court later.
Three other men appeared at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder and will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 April.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.