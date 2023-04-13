Canterbury: Three charged over death of man in car park
Three people have appeared in court accused of murdering a man in Canterbury.
Gavin Houghton, 49, Airidas Sakalauskas, 21, both of Old Dover Road, Canterbury, and Sobantu Sibanda, 27, of Albert Street, Whitstable, are all charged with murder.
Guy Malbec, 51, died after being injured in a car park in Castle Street on Monday, Kent Police said.
All three were remanded in custody at Folkestone Magistrates' Court.
They will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 April.
