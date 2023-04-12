Swanscombe road collapses following burst water main
A road in Kent has been closed due to a landslide following a burst water main.
Part of the A226 Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe collapsed on to a building below on Monday after the leak.
The road is closed in both directions between Swanscombe station on the High Street and Ebbsfleet United football club.
Thames Water said it was working to assess the road's structure, with customers being supplied via tankers.
Part of the road collapsed, causing debris to fall on to a warehouse below, the water company said.
A Thames Water spokeswoman said: "On Monday 10 April, we responded to reports of a large burst water main on Galley Hill Road.
"Our engineers have shut off the water supply from the affected mains pipe and we are keeping local customers' taps flowing using tankers.
"We are working alongside the local authority who are assessing the road structure and will liaise with them to plan and carry out the repair."
Tankers of fresh water are connected to the local network to keep customers with fresh water, the water company said.
