Tonbridge crash: Man charged after dog walker dies
- Published
A man has been charged by police almost three years after a dog walker died in a crash.
The body of Anthony Gower was found in Pembury Road, Tonbridge, on the evening of 6 August 2020.
The vehicle involved had left the scene after the collision, and a man was arrested and bailed by police the following day.
He was charged last week with causing death by careless driving and with perverting the course of justice.
Kent Police said Mr Gower, who was aged 52, had "suffered injuries resulting from a road traffic collision".
He was walking his dog at the time of his death but the dog was found unharmed, police added.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.