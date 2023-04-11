Canterbury: Arrest made following city centre car park death
- Published
An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man in a city centre car park, Kent Police have said.
The body of a man in his 50s was found in the open air car park in Castle Street, Canterbury, at about 13:45 BST on Monday.
A 27-year-old man from Whitstable was arrested on the same day on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing.
Kent Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
They also want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in Castle Street between Saturday and Monday.
