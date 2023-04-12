Ruth Perry: Kent and Medway teachers call for Ofsted reform after head's death
A group of school representatives in Kent have written to the prime minister calling for a reform of Ofsted inspections.
It follows the death of Ruth Perry, a head teacher in Reading who took her own life while waiting for a report.
The letter said the current inspection regime is having a "detrimental impact" on the mental health of school staff.
An Ofsted spokesperson said it was willing to have constructive discussions about the issues.
The letter was from Medway Educational Leaders Association (MELA) and Kent Association of Headteachers, which represent more than 900 schools.
It said the current inspectorate was "not fit for purpose" and has had a "negative impact on the education system".
Barry Symons, head teacher of Oaklands School in Chatham and chairman of the MELA, said the "high stakes" inspections were driving many teachers out of the profession.
"The fear of Ofsted weighs heavy on school leaders' minds because you only get the next day warning," he added.
"We're not asking for Ofsted to be abolished. But we feel the time is right to have a conversation about how we can reform it."
'Upholding education standards'
The letter was submitted by Chatham and Aylesford MP Tracey Crouch.
An Ofsted spokesperson said inspections were first and foremost for children and their parents.
They seek to look at the quality of education, school behaviour and how well and safely schools are run, the spokesperson said.
"Chief inspector Amanda Spielman has met senior head teacher representatives several times in recent weeks, and she has clearly indicated Ofsted's willingness to continue having constructive discussions about these issues," they said.
A Department for Education spokesperson added: "Ofsted has a crucial role to play in upholding education standards and making sure children are safe in school."
Ms Perry was waiting for an Ofsted report that would rate her primary school as inadequate, the lowest rating, when she died on 8 January.