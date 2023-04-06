Broadstairs crash: Police appeal after man, 27, dies
Police are appealing for witnesses of a single car crash which led to a man's death.
The collision involving a silver Ford Focus happened in Millennium Way, Broadstairs, at about 16:45 BST on Sunday.
A 27-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital in London, but has since died from his injuries.
Officers from Kent Police have asked those who witnessed or have information about the crash to come forward.
